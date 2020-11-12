Local childcare provider says second round of relief funds welcomed

Beginning Monday, November 16, 2020, licensed childcare providers in Georgia can apply for the second round of funds to mitigate the financial impact of COVID-19.

The Short Term Assistance Benefit for Licensed Entities (STABLE) funds come from the federal Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act passed by Congress earlier this year.

Denise Williams, Director of Generations Knowledge & Care in Columbus tells WRBL News Three, she applied for the first round of STABLE funds and plans to apply for round two.

“We were able to stay open during COVID except for two weeks. With the funds we were able to pay bills and meet payroll,” said Denise Wiliams, Director, Generations Knowledge & Care.

In the first round of STABLE payments, DECAL awarded more than $38.8 million in financial support to 3,789 licensed child care providers.

Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) Commissioner Amy M. Jacobs said the second round of STABLE payments will be paid to licensed child care providers who are open and serving families based on their attendance in October, 2020. Providers will receive $240 for each child who attended child care in-person at least one day during the month.

Providers can apply for STABLE through December 2, 2020, using DECAL’s KOALA portal for child care providers. Payments will begin after the application period closes.