Local church celebrates African American culture at Heritage Day event

Columbus, Georgia (WRBL) Members of the First African Baptist Church held a special ceremony this afternoon celebrating culture and diversity during Black History Month.

More than 60 people came out to celebrate their beliefs and traditions at this year’s “Heritage Day” event.

Spoken-word, uplifting hymns, and a praise dancing performance were the many highlights in the ceremony.

Pastor Lavisha Williams from Saint James CME Church in Columbus was the guest speaker for the sermon.

News 3 spoke with the Reverend of the church who says it’s great to see loved ones come together to celebrate commemorate the past.

“We celebrate the richness of our heritage as the old most historic African American church and fellowship in the city. All of those events focus on honoring the past but serving the present age,” says Roderick Green, First African Baptist Church Reverend.

Green says 2020 marks 180 years the church has been in the community.