Local church delivers holiday gifts to students at Fox Elementary

Columbus, Georgia (WRBL) Christmas came a little early for students at Fox Elementary School here in Columbus.

More than 300 students lined up in the hallway to receive a box filled with gifts donated by the Evangel Temple Church.

Gloves, books, and footballs were some of the items kids unwrapped in the classrooms.

News 3 spoke with the Principal of the school who says it’s great to see the smiles of the kids faces this time of year.

“Watching our kids being excited about an electronic Batman toothbrush, some socks or some slides or glitter it’s probably the best days as a principal you see the true spirit of Christmas is giving and just the joy and the excitement is beyond compare,” said Yvette Scarborough, Principal of Fox Elementary.

The principal says this is the second year this event was held at Fox Elementary with Evangel Temple Church.