COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Following the pandemic and record high inflation, one local church is doing everything they can to help ease the burden this holiday season.

The Thanksgiving giveaway hosted by House of Hope, an outreach ministry of the Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church, allowed the community to pick up new clothes, shoes, and meal items.

They were able to serve nearly 100 families as they lined up to pick up turkeys and bags of thanksgiving dinner items.

Pastor Johnny H. Flakes says giving back during the holidays hopes to relieve some of the burden with food insecurity, job loss, or even homelessness.

“Well, I think a lot of people are very aware of the challenges and the needs of so many, particularly in Columbus, Georgia, Phenix City, the surrounding area,” said Pastor Flakes. “And I think this just magnifies it even more. And it really says to us as a community church how important it is that we can be available to the needs of the community.”

Families across the nation are feeling the inflation strain surrounding Thanksgiving grocery shopping. For community member Gail Green, not only is she thankful that she’s able to spend the holiday with her loved ones, she’s also thankful for events like this that support the community.

“You know, with the economy like it is now, nobody has the money to get what they want for their children or their family,” said Green. “This helps them out a lot. They don’t have to feel bad because their children don’t have anything to eat. They don’t have to feel bad because their children don’t have clothes, no shoes, no nothing. They get everything they want.”

The collaborative effort was made possible through donations by a non-profit organization based in Atlanta, CaringforOthers. House of Hope hosts giveaways in front of the church on the 3rd Saturday of each month.