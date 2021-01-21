Local church makes 4,000 goodie bags for staff at Muscogee County Schools

COLUMBUS, Ga.( WRBL)- Volunteers at Cascade Hills Church came together to make 4,000 goodie bags for staff members at Muscogee County Schools.

Administrators at Cascade Hills Church came up with the idea of making goodie bags for faculty members at Muscogee County Schools. The Muscogee County School District consists of 56 schools, and these goodie bags will make their way to all high schools, middle schools, and elementary schools.

The local church is filling the goodie bags with juice boxes, candy, and tea packets. The church purchased these times from Walmart, Sam’s Club, Amazon, and many other stores. Volunteers have started distributing goodie bags to schools in the area. High school teachers and faculty members were the first to receive their goodie bags. Now, volunteers are making their way to the middle and elementary schools. Operations and Care Team Assistant, Micaela Fox says it’s an honor to make these bags.

“We feel honored, it’s such a privilege to thank people, especially people who work with children. We’ve been working for about 3 days and I can tell you it’s just been completely joyful. All of these volunteers have come back all 3 days, all of them are very dedicated to doing it and we’re having fun doing it,” Fox said.

The church has 36 schools left to make goodie bags for, and Fox says she hopes faculty at Muscogee County schools will feel their appreciation.

“We hope that they feel encouraged and really appreciated and we just hope that they know that we’re thinking about them and know that we’re really thankful for everything they do in the community,” Fox said.