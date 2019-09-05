Local church rallies against crime in the area

In the last two weeks, Columbus has experienced three homicides. Just last month, a man allegedly killed his three children and the mother of his kids.

That’s one too many for Pastor Oscar Daise and the Grant Chapel AME Church on Cusseta Road. So he gathered local residents in the Elizabeth Canty area and called city officials in for a sit down.

“We wanted to be community-minded, community involved.. with all the tragedies and things that are happening in this area. We found it as a need to be able to put back into the community,” says Pastor Daise.

Crime in Columbus happens on a regular basis but for folks who live in the E. Canty area, it seems to happen on a daily basis.

“We are in this area constantly,” Chief Ricky Boren explained.

Folks stressed their concerns of the community from landscape issues to actual crime complaints. Chief Boren says that the Cusseta Road community yields everything from prostitution to drug dealers.

“We’ve run 5-7 prostitution details since the first of the year. We’ve had officers buy drugs out of this area with undercover agents on a regular basis,” he said.

Chief Boren and Sheriff Donna Tompkins addressed the fact that both departments were significantly short-staffed. So where does that leave residents? District 1 Councilman Jerry “Pops” Barnes says it starts with the neighborhood helping out.

“When the neighborhood does something, it doesn’t pinpoint you or you..so you don’t have to worry about anyone trying to harass you.. there’s safety in numbers,” Barnes said.

Pastor Daise believes the meeting was a good jump start to help the area. “I think just the people seeing the city officials come, will help encourage them to move forward even in this community. Just seeing that people care about their plight and what they’re going through, I think it could bring a necessary change and help us to build,” he concluded.