Local Club donates over $900 to Harris County School District’s HOPE Center

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – According to a recent study done by financial company, SmartAsset, Harris County is the seventh wealthiest county in Georgia.

Director of Social Services for Harris County Schools, La Chandra Brundage says despite this statistic, there are still students and families who are homeless or in need.

“People in Harris County don’t understand, there are pockets of poverty in Harris County even though it’s very affluent.” said Brundage. “There are pockets of poverty and there is a lack, um there is no major transportation system here, parents are struggling with bills.”

An issue the Harris County Social Services building, The HOPE Center, aims to tackle. The center is equipped with everything from food and hygiene needs to clothing, books and backpacks filled with supplies.

Brundage says that because of an increase in need due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the HOPE Center’s food shelves have become pretty bare.

This is where the Harris County Women’s Club comes in. Project Committee Chair, Lois Cain says after touring the facility last year the group decided to begin a special project, giving monetary funds and other donations to the HOPE Center.

“We have a heart for children and for people that need things,” said Cain. “And it was just a feeling of gratitude that we could give back.”

The Club donated $935 dollars to the HOPE Center, Cain says the club even received donations from people outside of the Club.

Brundage said the donation helps tremendously because they can allocate these funds to where people need them.

“It will replenish the food pantries and it will buy, we’re able to buy other things that students may need that we don’t have the needs vary from child to child,” said Brundage. “So those are, we’re looking forward to reaching out to our students now that we have money to say hey please let us know what you need.”

Cain addressed the need in Harris County by emphasizing that just because it is a wealthier county, there are still people and students stricken by poverty.

“Harris County is a large county; a blanket statistic doesn’t cover everyone.” said Cain. “There are people in need and if you look you will find them or ask your children, your grandchildren, your friends everybody doesn’t live in an affluent community.”

Brundage said funds and donations are always welcome.

“You have an unaccompanied student, who’s on top of that, who’s homeless, it really takes a village,” said Brundage. “And you really start thinking about that child or those children as your children, what are things that your children would need.”