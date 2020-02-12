Local college student nearly thousands in debt after check scam

Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- A local college student was nearly scammed out of thousands of dollars after getting a suscipous check in the mail.

Taylor Whitten, a Columbus Tech College Student, recieved a check in the mail for $9,200.

After showing the check to her grandmother they immediately went to the Better Business Bureau for answers, because she felt it was a scam.

“This is the time of year to be cautious as scammers will try to trick you in every way.” said Michele Mason of the Better Business Bureau of Columbus.

Mason says that had Whitten deposited the check she would have been $9,000 in debt.