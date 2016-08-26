Local doctor tells Importance of annual eye exam

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Timothy Davidson drives across the country in his truck. So it’s very important for him to be aware of his surroundings especially while driving.

Davidson said, “To help me read and then I drive at night so I needed something to help me see better in the day time to get the sun glare out of my eyes. Headlines blind me tonight and I need something to help me as a professional driver on the road. “

Davidson started to experience blurred vision on the road, so he saw an Optometrist.

Matthew Barrett is an Optometrist at 20-20 Eye Care.

He says it’s important to get a yearly eye exam.

More than 3 million people are diagnosed with presbyopia every year.

Barrett said, “Presbyopia happens to everybody who turns 40 or 50 years old. The lens on the inside of the eye used to be able to bring in focus when you’re younger, but as your get in your mid to late forties it’s not able to pull in focus like it used to which is you have to rely on ocular means.”

And then there’s glaucoma, which affects more than 200,000 people a year and It can slowly take away all of your vision.

“It starts off in the peripheral vision and moves towards the center vision in different stages. The big thing with it in most cases is that it’s completely painless and happens in an extremely slow manner, so most patients don’t even know that it’s actually happening,” said Barrett.

Armed with this knowledge and a set of glasses, Davidson is ready to hit the roads.

“I can see the signs real good at night and also with reading it helps me see well,” said Davidson.

Doctor Barrett encourages parents to bring their children in for annual eye exams.

This prevents damage that could happen to their eye sight if left unchecked. For more information, please check out this page.