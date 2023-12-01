COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — As global temperatures change, growing capabilities are also changing. Just over two weeks ago, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) released updates to its Plant Hardiness Zone Map, revealing roughly half of the country has shifted into a new half-zone.

Columbus, and many other areas in Georgia have shifted, which Columbus State University Earth and Space Sciences Department Chair Troy Keller said could have far-reaching consequences.

“It’s not getting as cold in a lot of places on average,” said Keller. “It’s shifting those little bands, which are five degrees, about [2.5 degrees Fahrenheit] up … which is quite alarming.”

As Keller explained, each “band” or color-coded region on the plant hardiness map represents about 10 degrees Fahrenheit. These bands are subsequently divided into half-bands, for example 6a and 6b, where each half is a five-degree increment.

Columbus temperatures reflect a placement in the 8b half-zone, meaning over the last 30 years, its average low temperature has been between 15 to 20 degrees Fahrenheit. When the previous Plant Hardiness Zone Map was released in 2012, Columbus was an 8a region, with average low temperatures of 10 to 15 degrees Fahrenheit.

Importantly, USDA representatives say the upward trend reflected in its update to the Plant Hardiness Zone Map is “not necessarily reflective of global climate change.” According to the USDA, this is because the map is based on average low temperatures over the past 30 years, which can vary significantly.

However, the National Centers for Environmental Information reports North American temperatures have risen just under a quarter-degree Fahrenheit since 1910. Globally, temperatures have risen nearly 2 degrees Fahrenheit since 1880.

“The magnitude of those changes are not that great, but the disproportionate effect of those changes will have implications for the economy,” Keller said, highlighting Georgians as particularly vulnerable.

Changing temperatures impact what crops are able to grow in which areas. For farmers and families which grow their own produce, especially out of necessity, this could have ramifications because “they don’t have the infrastructure to be able to withstand those temperature changes,” according to Keller.

Increased heat may also make watering crops more difficult, cause issues with air conditioning availability and more, said Keller. He added while increased temperatures may positively impact growing ability in some areas in colder climates, since Georgia is already in a hotter zone, the increase is more problematic.

“We’re talking about whole ecosystems,” said Keller. “Ecosystems can’t just get up and move … so the trees that are here, can they withstand these changes?”

Ultimately, some species will be fine, but others will not.

Keller said, “The composition of our forests is already shifting significantly because of changes, not just climate change, but other human-associated changes.”

Other tangible impacts of the updated plant hardiness zone map will be seen in the near future. Keller pointed toward new labeling on seed packets indicating which areas they can be grown in come spring.

“I think it’s very helpful for people to see that there are practical consequences to climate change,” said Keller. He continued, “Basically all of our plants around us are impacted by climactic changes.”