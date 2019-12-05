Local family still grieves and searches for answers after 1 year double homicide

Columbus, Georgia (WRBL) A Columbus family continues to mourn and search for answers after a father and son were gunned down a year ago on Stuart Drive.

41-year-old Joseph Banks and 3-year-old and Ja’ceiden Banks were last seen getting into a white F150 pickup truck on November 27th.

Columbus police responded to the scene and found both victims dead from a gunshot wound.

The suspect, 38-year-old Antonio Wilis sits in the Muscogee County Jail.

Today, Bank’s family says the pain is unbearable and they want justice.

“Twenty-one long years of being with that man it’s heartbreaking because I don’t know life without Joseph. I know I have my babies, but there is still something missing,” says Latasha Carnes, Wife of Joseph Banks.

“Its something that could never be erased someone who will never be replaced, we miss him daily the anniversary just makes it seem worse,” says Quentin Cantidate, Brother of Joseph Banks.

Carnes says today marked 1 year Banks was laid to rest.

A bond hearing for Willis is scheduled on December 10th at 9 a.m. at the Government Center.