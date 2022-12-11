COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – As the holiday season is closing in, a local fire department is sharing tips on how to avoid Christmas tree related fires.

According to the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), U.S. firefighters respond to roughly 200 Christmas tree fires a year. About 25% of Christmas tree fires are the result of electrical problems or heat sources like electric lights, fireplaces, radiators, and candles kept too close to the tree.

Columbus Fire Marshall Division Chief, John Shull, said it’s important to consider multiple factors when placing and decorating a tree.

“We get a lot of house fires around this time of year, unfortunately in December,” said Shull. “Many of them are caused by decorations, candles and cooking that’s unattended as well. And one other point that I’d like to make is that make sure that your tree is placed a good distance away from any type of heating equipment like a fireplace.”

During the holidays, many people like to fill their homes with seasonal candle scents like balsam and cedar, cinnamon and pumpkin spice. While candles add the finishing touch to any home, they can also be the leading cause of house fires.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) reports more than one-third of home decoration fires are started by candles. Some of the alternatives to candles are room sprays and diffusers.

More fire safety tips include: