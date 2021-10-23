Local Firefighters Run 5K, in Full Gear

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Firefighters from both the La Grange Fire Department and Columbus Fire & EMS teamed up to raise money for charity, running the Firefighter Charity 5K.

Close to one hundred runners participated in the event. Half of which were men and women suited up in full gear which adds an additional 85 pounds for the 3.1 miles.

The event gives members of the community an opportunity to run side by side with members of their local fire department.

A firefighter from the LaGrange Fire Department, Jordan Avera, said he enjoys being able to engage with the community through this event,

“People may see firefighters in their day-to-day life, and they may just see us riding behind the truck. But it’s very rare that we get to stop or slow down enough to say hey or how are you doing, tell them how we do our job, but to come out here with civilians and run side by side with each other it’s a really awesome experience and you really get to know people over these three miles.”

While raising money for the West Central Georgia Cancer Coalition, firefighters also get to bond with their crew.

Even though running with 85 pounds of equipment on is a grueling experience, Avera said, “it’s a very awesome and humbling experience, and you realize what hard work can do and get to see how it can pay off.”

Cadets from both departments were in attendance to assist in the race and some ran the race as well.