Local fraternities and sororities unite for justice

Members of the National Panhellenic Council laced up early Saturday morning for the “Sick and Tired of Being Sick and Tired, 8:46” Walk and Rally in Columbus.

The fraternities and sororities, collectively and commonly referred to as the Divine Nine, marched from Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church to the north side of the Columbus Government Center, arriving at 8 a.m. Nine organizations with one voice, remembering Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and the countless others before them, including Kenneth Walker of Columbus.

Mayor Skip Henderson was among several local, state and congressional leaders in attendance. He told the crowd this movement feels different.

“There’s energy in the outrage and the united lifting of those voices coming from those hearts all across the country cross all racial lines people are outraged,” said Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson.

Perhaps the most memorable moment of the rally was the moment of silence for the last 8 minutes and 46 seconds of George Floyd’s life. That silence was pierced by the reading aloud of Floyd’s last words. One gentleman spent those 8 minutes and 46 seconds lying face down on the concrete. Hands folded behind his back.

“The 8:46. It was very impactful. The length of time that the officer had his knee on that’s man’s neck. It really gave you a sense of what he endured,” said Morgan Hill, a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.

John Brown was impressed by the show of unity and the information disseminated.

“What I liked was how we all came together to talk about education, they talked about prayer, they gave statistics about how African Americans are faring in the state of Georgia, and I like how we came together,” said John Brown, a member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.

Deidre Tilley says the word accountability resonated with her.

“Everyone understands the plight that we’re having in the black community with injustice and inequality and the fact that they were willing to say that openly so that now we have someone to hold accountable for those things,” said Deidre Tilley, a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.