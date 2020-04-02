Local group meets to pray for healthcare workers

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Sometimes the folks on the front lines dealing with the coronavirus may feel forgotten.

A group of local folks wanted to make sure that health care workers at Piedmont Columbus Regional

know how much they are appreciated. People rallied in their cars in the parking lot of the hospital at 8:00 tonight.









The purpose of the gathering was to pray for those hospitalized with the coronavirus..and lift up the health care workers attending to them. Each prayer warrior was asked to turn on the emergency flashers on their vehicle as a sign to those in the hospital that prayers were going up.

Remember you can always find a way to thank our first responders and health care professionals.