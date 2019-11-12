Local groups come together to honor homeless veterans

Homeless Veterans in our area were not forgotten on this Veterans Day. Local organizations held an event this afternoon to show their appreciation for them.

Homeless veterans enjoyed a soup and sandwich soiree at the Greater Saint Marks A.M.E Church in the historic district. Different groups also handed out blankets and toiletries to help homeless veterans get through the cold months.

The event was organized by attorney Teddy Reese. Reese says it’s important to celebrate our local veterans who made sacrifices for our country.

“They’re very appreciative. Many of them feel like they have been left out and no one cares about them. I had one guy to show me a $700 light bill and he has a facility, but he’s really struggling financially and that’s the story of so many people around our community, around the state, around this country, and they need to know that we haven’t forgotten about them,” Reese said.

The event wasn’t just open to homeless vets. It was open to the public as well. Reese says this was the first year he’s hosted an event for veterans, but he plans to continue it in the future.