COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — As the start of school in Georgia nears, local health officials are making efforts to help parents ensure their children are properly vaccinated. The Georgia Department of Health announced its “Immunization Extravaganza” in a press release Thursday.

According to the release, the event will run July 25 to 27 at the Columbus Health Department, Crisp County Health Department in Cordele, the Harris County Health Department in Hamilton and the Sumter County Health Department in Americus. On the days of the extravaganza, each health department will operate extended hours, closing at 7 p.m. instead of 5 p.m.

“Parents won’t have to take time off work to come get their children vaccinated, they can come after they get off work,” said Pamela Kirkland, public relations and information coordinator for the West Central Health District.

Kirkland explained Georgia schools require certain vaccinations, including TDAP and meningococcal for seventh graders and a meningococcal booster for eleventh graders. Other vaccinations which are recommended, but not required, include HPV for children entering seventh grade and the meningitis B vaccine for older students aged 16 to 18.

“If they don’t have certain vaccines by the time that they need to go to school, then they’re not going to be able to go to school,” said Kirkland about the importance of getting vaccinated.

The public relations and information coordinator also addressed parent concerns toward vaccinating their children.

“We’re not talking about COVID, a lot of parents did not want to their children vaccinated against COVID and that’s understandable,” said Kirkland, who noted there is a difference between the COVID vaccines, which have been around for just a couple of years, versus “tried and true” vaccines which are required by schools.

She said, “These are vaccines that have been around for years and years and years, they’re very safe and they help prevent illnesses that can be very severe in children, or deadly [illnesses].”

Currently, Georgia school recommend children are vaccinated against COVID-19 with up-to-date boosters.

An article released by the United Nations on July 17 states vaccination rates are once again on the upswing, after historic dips during the COVID-19 pandemic. The article identifies diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis (DTP) vaccines as a global marker of vaccination rates, stating 24.4 million children failed to receive these vaccines in 2021, compared to a lesser 20.5 million who didn’t receive them the following year.

Kirkland reported patients with shot records should bring them in on the day of their visit, or the Department of Health can pull up their vaccination records to check if their immunizations are up to date.

In terms of cost, Kirkland explained most insurance providers will cover vaccines for children. She said patients can call (833) 337-1749 to check with the Department of Health about whether their insurance will cover the needed immunizations. For those without insurance, the federally run “Vaccines for Children” program can assist children who do not have insurance or do not have insurance coverage for vaccines.

Kirkland and hospital staff advised patients bring both their insurance card and a physical ID, not the recently-approved virtual wallet Georgia ID, when they arrive for immunizations.