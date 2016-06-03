Local herpetologist researching if snake venom holds cancer cure

PHENIX CITY, Ala. – A local high school student and a reptile specialist are researching whether snake venom could cure cancer. A passion and curiosity for snakes is what brought John Mann and Brandon Eargle together.

John Mann, a high school biology student, says his grandmother was diagnosed with leukemia. Once it was discovered, he felt like it was his responsibility to help find a way to save her life.

“Last year around December I started doing research on venomous snakes and how they cure many diseases and I thought that it might actually be a promising way to cure it, “said Mann.

Herpetologist Brandon Eargle says his passion for reptiles started at a young age when his grandfather was facing life-threatening medical issues.

“He had a stroke and he was in his late nineties and they actually used medicine that was derived from rattlesnake venom to help save his life or otherwise he would have died,” said Eargle.

Eargle wants to change the negative perception that people have about venomous snakes

According to Eargle, some venomous snakes can actually save lives by preventing blood clots.

“The protein which is found in eastern copperhead venom is known to inhibit cell growth and stop angiogenesis of cancerous cells and specifically breast cancer. That wouldn’t necessarily stop cancer, but it stops it from progressing,” said Eargle.

Eargle says the first round of tests has been successful on animals and now it’s time to move forward.

“Stopping cancer from progressing can save more lives than the majority of what we’re doing now,” said Eargle.

According to Eargle, researchers only fully understand a few of the compounds that are found in snake venom and more research is needed.