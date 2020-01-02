Local hospitals welcome the first babies of the new year

A couple of families here in Columbus rang in the New Year by welcoming a new addition to their families.

Two moms say they couldn’t have wished for a better way to be celebrating New Years than with their new baby girls.

Piedmont Columbus Regional welcomed the first baby of the new year around 11 this morning. Her name is Khloe Navaeh Roberson.

Shortly after St. Francis welcomed their first baby. Zy’Miracle Garner.

Both mothers say they are blessed to give birth to two beautiful baby girls. They say their new year’s resolution is to be the best mother their child could ever ask for.

Both hospitals gave the ladies gifts for having the first baby of the year.