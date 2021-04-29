 

 

Local leaders speak out against Senate Bill 202

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The debate over Senate Bill 202 continues in Georgia. Local Columbus leaders held a press conference regarding the impact small businesses are facing due to the backlash over the passing of SB 202.

State Senator Ed Harbison, Representative Carolyn Hugley and Councilwoman Toyia Tucker addressed the effects that backlash to Senate Bill 202 will have on local small businesses.

The three delivered remarks in the parking lot of local business, Chester’s BBQ.

They called the bill a voter suppression bill, comparing it to Jim Crow laws and calling on anyone who supports small and local businesses and businesses owned by people of color to stand up against the bill.

“As a matter of fact it is not pro business if we take these kinds of actions and support Georgians of color and other people then you must stand not idly by as politicians launch these attacks.” said State Senator Ed Harbison.

Across the political aisle, Muscogee County Republican Chairman Alton Russell stated this bill is not a voter suppression bill in any form. Russell said any loss of business small businesses face is the result of democrats and Stacey Abrams labeling the bill as a voter suppression bill.

“The economic impact, which I think is a big deal, but that lays strictly on Stacey Abrams and the democrats because if they had not gotten so bent out of shape about nothing and accusing this bill of having voter suppression involved in it well then these people would not have left.” said Russell.

