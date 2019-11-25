Local ministry aims to bring back beauty selling products to help sex trafficking and prostitution victims

Columbus, Georgia (WRBL) The name “Beautifully Made” serves as a reminder to victims that are left with scars.

“We had this idea what if we could fund gifts of being able to give women out on the streets gifts of love to make them feel appreciated,” said Jessica Cronin, Take the City Redeem Director.

More than a dozen customers came to show their support buying items like T-shirts, necklaces and body cremes.

“They’re great products and you can also get hand and body scrubs, they are all-natural, that’s the cool thing. You can read the ingredients and know what’s in your product,” said Cronin.

All of the items were handmade from women who were victims of prostitution or sex trafficking. Cronin saves the ministry became a haven for the women looking for a change in life.

“As far as bringing women back, that’s a future goal we want to reach,” said Cronin.

It’s good to spread blessings to surviving women because Cronin says it’s a calling from Christ.

“He’s the reason why we do this, he’s the reason why these women are changing, we’re seeing miracles happen,” said Cronin.

If you would like to purchase any items from Beautifully Made, click here.