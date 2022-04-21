COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A ministry program is providing a space for people from all around the world to come together. International Friendship Ministries reaches over 100 different countries annually, but their home base is right here in the Chattahoochee Valley.

For over three decades, International Friendship Ministries has given the local international community a home away from home. They now have a new ministry center, after purchasing a building and property from Hilton Avenue Community Church in December.

Thousands of people from overseas call Columbus their second home, especially international training groups at Fort Benning. Ron and Carole Collins, the ministry’s founders, say they felt called to create this space.

Carole Collins got emotional reflecting on the moment.

“And there was a very strong impression that came to me, where the Lord said, I’m bringing people here from all over the world and I want there to be a home away.. It still brings tears to my eyes, I want there to be a home away from home for them.” Carole Collins – Vice President of International Friendship Ministries

International Friendship Ministries encourages people to share their cultures, while providing a space for fellowship. They also offer English classes and an arts academy.