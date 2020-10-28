Local mom starts virtual Autism support group

The CDC estimates 1 in 54 children in the U.S, is diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder. That’s up from 1 in 59 in 2018. A 3 year old Columbus boy named Kaiden is among those recently diagnosed. His mother says it hasn’t been easy. That’s why she’s reaching out to other moms.

Kaiden Bestor, 3, is an energic little boy who seems to love learning. When his mom Brianna first learned Kaiden was autistic she really didn’t understand what it meant.

“I felt like that was punishment from God. I really did. I didn’t know what to do. I automatically thought slow, down syndrome because I really didn’t have the full aspect of what autism was,” said Brianna Bestor, mother of autistic child.

So she educated herself and stopped asking why me.

“Start saying why not me so I’ve done a lot of praying, a lot of tears have fallen because I’m like I just can’t do this, but everyday I wake up with confirmation that I can do this,” said Bestor.

You can find Brianna Bestor’s Autism support group “The voice for our special children” on Facebook.

Kaiden is doing well since attending a school that meets his needs. Learn more tonight in our Health Watch report at 11/10 central on WRBL News Three Nightwatch.