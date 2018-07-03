Local mom urges others to seek help for Postpartum Depression

You’ve just had a baby. Instead of joy, you’re feeling panicky and lonely.

The Georgia Chapter of Postpartum Support International wants you to know, you’re not alone. About 600,000 moms every year are newly diagnosed with Postpartum depression in the U.S.

There is no single cause or reason it happens to some new mothers and not others. Often women feel there’s something wrong with them because they’ve been told having a baby is supposed to be a joyous occasion.

“They forget to mention that you do not have sleep, that you have a new person that you have to look after and it really is a joyous time but it also is a complicated time,” said Christy Hubbard, a family therapist and volunteer with the Georgia Chapter of Postpartum Support International.

Mariah Goforth had her son Owen, or Owie 18 months ago. She couldn’t understand why she was feeling anything but joy.

“I remember it was his one week wellness check up and we were in the pediatrician’s office and I just started crying hysterically. It’s just I wasn’t feeling that joy, the happiness that I thought I would be feeling. I just felt really stressed out and really overwhelmed. I didn’t feel like myself at all,” said Goforth.

Some of the symptoms of Postpartum depression include feelings of sadness, irritability, panic, and feeling out of control.

For more symptoms, click here

If you need help, call (470)798-0088.