Local museum honors Black History Month at the Life Every Voice: Black History Month Programming

Columbus, Georgia (WRBL) The National Civil War Naval Museum celebrated Black History Month today with a special performance from actors.

More than a dozen guests came out to enjoy an interactive tour and watch actors do first-person living history interpretations.

Kids and adults were able to hear stories highlighting the naval experience, in the eyes of African American nurses and engineers.

News 3 spoke with an actress who says this was her first year performing. She also says it’s important for everyone to know their history.

“As long as there is history, to be made we need to start talking about our history over and over again so that we don’t make the same mistakes and that we learn from it so that we’re better for it. White or black, you are learning about American history, so we’re all apart of this. The blood is so much thicker and in the DNA and fabric of the United States,” says Jamila Turner, Actress.

Turner says though today was the last day for the performance, she has seen a lot of support from the community.