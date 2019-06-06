'Baby Shark' to become animated series on Nickelodeon
NEW YORK (WDTN) - A popular song that has become a breakout sensation will be turned into an animated television series on Nickelodeon.
The network announced that 'Baby Shark,' a song that was released on YouTube in November 2015 and includes a dance, music, and characters, will become an animated series.
Pinkfong's song has become the ninth-most viewed video in YouTube's history, amassing 2.9 billion YouTube views since the 2015 launch.
"Baby Shark is a multi-platform phenomenon, and appetite for more content and products is strong around the world," Pam Kaufman, President of Viacom Nickelodeon Consumer Products, said in a statement. "Our outstanding creative teams are moving fast to get more Baby Shark product across multiple categories to retailers, and our content team is excited to develop a terrific original animated series that will bring this property to new heights and even more fans."
Baby Shark's history also includes a 20-week streak on the Billboard Hot 100.
"Baby Shark has captured the imagination of millions of fans around the world, so it's no surprise it's one of the top 10 most-viewed videos on YouTube ever," said Ramsey Naito, Executive Vice President, Nickelodeon Animation. "At the heart of any popular piece of content is a terrific character, and we have a great opportunity to further explore the world of Baby Shark and follow this family through some great animated adventures on Nickelodeon."
There is no word yet on when the series may launch on Nickelodeon.
