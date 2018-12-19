$1.5B lottery winner still hasn’t claimed prize

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — The lucky person who won a massive Mega Millions jackpot still hasn’t claimed their prize.

The $1.5 billion winning ticket was purchased at KC Mart in Simpsonville on Oct. 23.

But the winner has yet to come forward almost two months later.

Lottery officials have said the person has 180 days to claim the prize.

If the winner doesn’t come forward, the Upstate store that sold the ticket won’t receive $50,000 and the Palmetto State will lose out on $60 million in unrestricted tax revenue.

Lottery officials say all states that participate in Mega Millions will split the money if the ticket isn’t claimed by mid-April.