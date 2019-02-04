1 dead after Sunday night Americus shooting; police searching for suspect

Americus police are searching for a suspect into a Sunday night homicide investigation.

Police say they were dispatched to Parker Street in Americus to a reported shooting.

When officers arrived at the seen, the found one person lying in the street with a gunshot wound.

The victim was later identified as 34-year-old Andre Vernard Ingram. Police say Ingram was treated at the scene and later died from his injury at the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center.

If you have any information regarding this case you are asked to call the Americus Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 229-924-3677.