1 wanted, several arrested in multi-county theft ring operation

A multi-county theft ring leaves several men arrested and one at large.

According to the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office, items from multiple burglaries were located at a home in Pine Mountain, Troup County, Georgia. A search warrant was obtained for a home located on South Thompson Road where law enforcement from Meriwether, Harris and Troup County Sheriff’s Office found a plethora of stolen property related to the thefts.

Some of the stolen items are: wood burning stove, a heavy duty log splitter, chainsaw, $6000 in tools. Meriwether County officials say all the stolen property in their jurisdiction has been recovered while Harris County officials say more than half of the reported stolen property has been recovered.

The following were arrested in connection with the theft ring:

Sean Carlos Thrash -45 years of age of Manchester, Ga, Charged with Burglary 2nd Degree, (2 Counts) and Felony Theft by Taking (1 Count). Thrash is being held in the Meriwether County Jail on 13,000 bond and a no bond related to an additional charge of felony probation violation warrant.

Jacob Lane Smith – 21 years of age of Woodbury, Ga. Charged with Burglary 2nd Degree (1 Count). Smith is being held in the Meriwether County Jail on $5,000.00 with a no bond on an additional charge of felony probation violation warrant.

Robert Poulston – 17 years of age of Warm Springs, Ga. Charged with Burglary 2nd Degree (1 Count). Poulston has since posted a $5,000.00 bond.

Darron Fuller – 54 years of age of Pine Mountain, Troup County, Ga. Charged by the Troup County Sheriff’s Office with the offense of Felony Theft by Receiving Stolen Property related to our search warrant executed in their jurisdiction. Darron Fuller is currently in the Troup County Jail.

Sean Carlos Thrash also has a hold on him for the offense of Burglary out of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The following are currently being sought for the charges below related to the incident.

Derrick Craig Fuller – 47 years of age of Warm Springs, Ga. Has outstanding warrants for his arrest for the offenses of Burglary 2nd Degree (2 Counts) and Felony Theft by Taking (1 Count).



If you have any information on the whereabouts of Derrick Fuller you are asked to contact the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 672-4489, Text Nixle anonymously to 888777 Meriwether, their local law enforcement agency or 911.