100-megawatt solar farm in Lumpkin set to begin construction immediately, bring 300 jobs to area

LUMPKIN, Ga. (WRBL) – Lumpkin, Ga., a city with just under 1,300 residents, is set to become the site of a 100-megawatt solar farm built by Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., a leading infrastructure construction company for renewable energy. Estimates for the project expect 300 jobs to come to the area for construction of the solar farm.

IEA was awarded a solar contract to Lumpkin Solar Farm in Stewart County, where Lumpkin is the county seat, to build the 100-megawatt solar farm.

Nashville-based Silicon Ranch Corporation, the U.S. solar platform for Shell, awarded the construction bid to IEA Constructors. IEA Constructors is a company subsidiary focused on utility-scale energy and heavy civil infrastructure projects, according to a company release.

“IEA is very pleased to again partner with Silicon Ranch to bring additional renewable energy sources to Georgia,” said Joe Broom, IEA’s Senior Vice President of Solar Construction Operations. “Georgia ranks among the top ten states in the nation for total solar capacity installed. We are proud that we can support Georgia in meeting the growing demand for clean, renewable power in the state.”

Silicon Ranch’s funding of the Lumpkin Solar Farm installation means that the Nashville company will own and operate the array in the long-term, something the company says it does with all of its projects.

The construction of the facility is scheduled to start immediately, with the build to expected to be complete in late 2021. An IEA statement says the scope of work will include installation of owner furnished modules and full balance of system EPC construction, including all civil, mechanical, and electrical work.

The Lumpkin Solar Farm is just one of several projects aimed at providing solar power to the Walton Electric Membership Corporation as part of their agreement to supply 100 percent renewable energy to a Newton County, Ga.-based Facebook data center.

“One of the many qualities that makes Georgia a great place for business is the wonderful workforce in the state. More than 1,000 Georgians have already helped us build projects that serve Facebook and Walton EMC,” said Silicon Ranch Co-Founder and CEO Reagan Farr. “Silicon Ranch is pleased to partner again with IEA to expand this legacy to Stewart County and the surrounding region, and we thank our partners at Walton EMC and Facebook for making the Lumpkin Solar Farm and this meaningful investment possible.”

The 850-acre solar farm location will have more than 300,000 First Solar Series 6 modules installed. IEA says 300 craft workers will be hired to construct the facility, the majority will be recruited from Georgia labor pools. The company will not hold a local job fair due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Any local area residents interested in helping build the Lumpkin Solar Farm are encouraged to apply online at IEA.net or email recruit@iea.net.