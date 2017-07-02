100-year-old LaGrange building collapses, weather a likely factor

LAGRANGE, Ga. — The City of LaGrange says no one is hurt, after an active weather week factored in the collapse of a building downtown. News 3 got exclusive video of the damaged building.

LaGrange Mayor Jim Thornton says water weight from the rain collecting in the center of the building’s roof likely destroyed the building on Ridley Ave and LaFayette Square. The TWFG Insurance Services currently uses the building now.

The building was once known as the Old Davis Pharmacy, and it is more than 100-years-old. The Mayor says there’s no visible damage to any of the adjoining buildings. There are still bricks in the road, so anyone traveling in the area should be cautious.