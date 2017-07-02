100-year-old LaGrange building collapses, weather a likely factor

Local News

by: wrbljoeyripley

Posted: / Updated:

LAGRANGE, Ga. — The City of LaGrange says no one is hurt, after an active weather week factored in the collapse of a building downtown. News 3 got exclusive video of the damaged building.

LaGrange Mayor Jim Thornton says water weight from the rain collecting in the center of the building’s roof likely destroyed the building on Ridley Ave and LaFayette Square. The TWFG Insurance Services currently uses the building now.

The building was once known as the Old Davis Pharmacy, and it is more than 100-years-old. The Mayor says there’s no visible damage to any of the adjoining buildings. There are still bricks in the road, so anyone traveling in the area should be cautious.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

Beyond the Moon

Remembering D-Day

Faith and Film in the Fountain City

More Faith and Film in the Fountain City

Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald

Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips

Weather Questions with Cody Nickel

PrepZone

Gogue Performing Arts Center

Trending Stories

Don't Miss