10th annual Project Homeless Connect

New Horizons Behavioral Health transformed Open Door Community gym into a place where the homeless could get everything they needed all at once.

“We’re offering education, mental health services, veteran services, jobs, HIV testing. We have a clothing bank and we’re providing haircuts.. beauticians are here. So we have a wrap around service today,” says program director Latarsha Brown.

New Horizons with the help of United Way has been providing these kinds of services for quite a while now.

“It was something that was started for the community. It’s something that’s been ongoing for the last 10 years.. and it’s been such a great success,” says Brown.

People without a place to call home have the opportunity to pick out new clothes, get their hair done and leave with a meal. Audley Jones says its the best thing anyone has ever done for him.

“I appreciate everything that I’ve seen since I’ve been down here. The people there wonderful. I hope to be down here for another five or six years,” Jones said.

Along with good food, a few people left with prizes when their names were drawn during a raffle. Mark left with a knit blanket, and Tony left with a $10 Chick-Fil-A gift card.

“It’s a good thing, people do need stuff like that,” Jones said.

Robert Moore received a job from the Project Homeless Connect Program. Now he’s back to tell his story but wants all the focus not on him–but on his friends.

“It may seem like this is about me, it’s not even about me. This is about letting them know that you can do it and I’m a product from where you were,” Moore says.

