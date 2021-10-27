114 automated external defibrillators installed around city of Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Dozens of life saving devices have been distributed across the city in Opelika.

Automated external defibrillators (AEDs) are used to treat sudden cardiac arrest in emergency situations and now thanks to a new partnership, the devices can be found in locations around the city.

According to city officials, 114 of the devices have been installed throughout Opelika and in all patrol cars.

Opelika Fire Chief Shane Boyd said the devices are a great asset for the city and he’s grateful to those who helped make it possible.

“I am excited about this life-saving program that we have implemented,” said Boyd. “I’d like to thank Mayor Gary Fuller, the City Council, City Administrator Joey Motley, our Human Resources Department, as well as OPD Chief Shane Healey for their support.”

The installation of the AEDs is part of a partnership the city has established with Cardiac Solutions. It gives first responders the life-saving technology they need on the scene at an emergency incident.

“The City of Opelika has taken a huge step today in creating one of the safest cities in the State of Alabama with their recent AED deployment,” said Jon Seale, CEO of Cardiac Solutions.