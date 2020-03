LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Lee County now has 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases was updated by the Alabama Department of Public Health Friday afternoon.

As of Friday there are 106 cases of COVID-19 in Alabama. The majority of case are in Jefferson County, where 50 people have tested positive for the virus.

Lee County has the second highest numbers of cases at 11, followed by Shelby County with 10 cases.

Chambers County also has one case of COVID-19.