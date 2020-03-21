131 cases of COVID-19 in Alabama as of Saturday evening, no deaths reported

(WRBL) – As of Saturday evening, Alabama has a total of 131 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

No deaths from the virus have been reported in Alabama.

An updated list was released Saturday afternoon by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Lee County has 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Chambers County has 1 confirmed case of COVID-19.

The majority of COVID-19 cases in Alabama are in Jefferson County, where 61 cases have been confirmed.

Shelby County has the second highest number of cases at 16, followed by Lee County at 12.