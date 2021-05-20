 

13th Street traffic stalled after tree falls

Tree down across 13th Street in Midtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Gridlock in Midtown Columbus late Thursday morning after a tree fell across 13th Street, blocking traffic both ways on the heavily-traveled conduit at the 18th Ave. intersection.

Columbus Consolidated Government crews were quickly on scene working to remove the downed tree while Columbus Police rerouted traffic.

Just after noon, crews cleared the felled foliage enough for traffic to resume on the critical corridor, which connects the residential ring in Midtown with the shops and businesses of downtown.

