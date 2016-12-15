15-year-old in custody after stolen truck crashes through apartment off 13th Ave

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. — News 3 has a crew on the scene where a truck crashed into an apartment building.

The accident happened at the intersection of 33rd Street and 13th Avenue Thursday afternoon. No one was in the apartment at the time of the crash.

According to Georgia State Patrol, a chase started in Downtown Columbus where there was a report of a stolen vehicle.

Patrol says that two people were injured from the accident and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The 15-year-old driver is in custody with one other pending arrest.

The accident is a joint investigation with Georgia State Patrol and Columbus Police Department.This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.

