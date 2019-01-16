$150,000 bond set in Tallapoosa Co. child porn case

TALLAPOOSA, COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) A Newsite man has been arrested by the Tallapoosa Sheriff’s Office on several counts of child pornography and is being held on a $150,000 bond.

Wednesday, January 16, 2019, 32-year-old Justin Kyle Hutcherson of Newsite, Alabama was arrested and charged with four (4) counts of Production of Obscene Matter, four (4) counts of Possession of Obscene Matter, four (counts) of Tampering with Physical Evidence and one (1) count Aggravated Criminal Surveillance.

The arrest is a result of a joint investigation beginning Monday, January 14, 2019, with the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department and the Newsite Police Department.

Hutcherson remains in the Tallapoosa County Jail, and his bond set $150,000.00. The investigation is continuing.