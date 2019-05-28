16-year-old Phenix City girl killed in Memorial Day crash, 14-year-old critically injured

Copyright by WRBL - All rights reserved (CBS 7 Texas)

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) A deadly Memorial Day crash in Lee County claims the life of a 16-year-old Phenix City girl and critically injures another.

"A one-vehicle motor vehicle accident Monday afternoon about 4:00 PM has claimed one life and critically injured another person. The accident happened in the 3000 block of Lee Road 140 in Salem. The driver of the vehicle, 16-year-old Cassidy Snell, of Phenix City was ejected from the vehicle after she apparently lost control and overturned. She became pinned under the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene," said Lee County Coroner Bill Harris.

Harris says the 14-year-old female passenger was also ejected from the vehicle and was airlifted by helicopter to Children's Hospital in Birmingham with critical injuries.

"Neither Snell nor her passenger were wearing seat belts," said Harris.

The accident remains under investigation by the Lee County Coroner's Office and the Alabama State Troopers of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

