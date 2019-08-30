17-year-old in custody for making terroristic threats at Horseshoe Bend School, says Sheriff

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A 17-year-old student at Horseshoe Bend School in Tallapoosa has been arrested for making terroristic threats after several classmates reported him to the School Resource Officer.

At around 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 27, several Horseshoe Bend School students reported a potential threat, according to Sheriff Jimmy Abbett.

The Tallapoosa County School Resource Officer told investigators they had received reports from students about a possible threat at the school, and the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department “initiated an investigation into the threat” with the SRO.

Through their work, “the investigation revealed that a 17-year-old at Horseshoe Bend School made threatening comments earlier that morning about bringing a weapon to the school and describing a hit list for the following day.”

The student was charged with “Making a Terroristic Threat, removed from the school, and transported by Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department to the Department of Youth Services,” Abbett said.