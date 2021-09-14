1800’s riverfront mill turned into a luxury boutique hotel: City Mills is now open

COLUMBUS Ga. (WRBL) – A historic Columbus mill is getting a second life and has been transformed into a luxury boutique hotel. Sitting right along the Chattahoochee River, the rooms have views and so much history.

What used to be a grist mill, now holds 64 rooms and will soon include a waterfront lawn, event space, and restaurant.

They were able to keep the original structure and refurbish pieces from the 1820s mill. The original brick can be seen from the outside and throughout the rooms. As well as the original iron plates on the ground floors and steel and wood beams throughout the entire space.

Casey Myers, is the Director of Marketing and Public Relations has been able to watch the transformation from the very beginning and she says, “The way the building was left, and then to see it now, truly come to life has been really cool. It’s one of those once-in-a-lifetime career things. I don’t think I’ll ever see something like this again.”

This is such a historic building for the city of Columbus, being close to 200 years old. When the building was purchased it was very run down. The community is excited to see a historic building restored.

Myers says that they tried to use every inch of space to best showcase the building and change as few things as possible. When bringing in new materials they did their best to replicate the originals.

The origional vault in the building has been transformed into the current manager’s office, although it is tiny it is authentic. You can see the outline of the original staircases along the walls just past the lobby.

The 200-year-old features make this space one of kind. The original grain sifters are now being used as the front desk and the hanging light fixtures above it. The hotel sits just north of Midtown, Columbus. The riverwalk goes right through the property, which allows guests easy access to places in Midtown.

This is just the first of three phases. Coming in the Spring of 2022 there will be a riverfront lawn, an event space housing a two-bedroom bridal suite, and The Millhouse Kitchen and Bar, restaurant.

The property is also dog friendly, rooms can be booked on https://www.citymillscolumbus.com/.

