Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – It’s a special day on the Columbus State campus. Hundreds of Columbus State students will become Columbus State alumni as graduation ceremonies happen Friday. One young woman crossing the graduation stage is just 19 years old. Haley DuBose will graduate with a Bachelor’s Degree in Health Science. DuBose has also graduated early from Phenix City Central High School at just 16 years old.



She was able to accelerate her college career thanks the dual enrollment program with Chattahoochee Valley Community College and the University of Alabama at Birmingham. When she transferred to Columbus State University DuBose already had over 30 college credit hours. She shared some valuable advice for other students that want to pursue academic excellence.



“Strive to be yourself. I know that we can hear what other people are doing. See what other people are doing and it’s hard sometimes like wow they’re doing this, I want to do that. Just try to keep your mind set on your goals. And remember that in the long run this will pay off and just keep striving to keep working hard. And in the end you will reach your goal,” said DuBose.



The next step for Haley DuBose is to start work on her Masters Degree at the University of Auburn.