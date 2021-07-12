2 Columbus courtrooms set to reopen

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Two courtrooms at the Columbus Government Center are set to reopen after tests found a ruptured pipe did not introduce mold or harmful fungi into the air.

In June 2021, a pipe burst in the more than 50-year-old build’s roof, dumping leaves, bird feces, and other debris into the 11th-floor office of Muscogee County Superior Court Judge, Gil McBride.

A few weeks later, a 78.5 pound piece of paneling broke loose from the wall of a seventh floor courtroom and hit a court official in her head. The woman had to be taken to the hospital to receive stitches following the injury.

The city is currently spending about $5 million for health and safety improvements to the building — including a fire suppression system.

Columbus leaders say they plan to ask voters to approve a special sales tax in November to repair or replace the building.