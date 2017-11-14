2 dogs rescued from Stonewall Dr. house fire

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus Fire and EMS rescued five dogs from an early Tuesday morning house fire.

According to a Facebook post by the Columbus Fire and EMS, the fire was located at a home on Stonewell Drive in Columbus.

Fire crews were able to enter the home and extinguish the fire.

One person was at home during the time of the fire was not transported to the hospital. Crews did successfully resuscitated two of five dogs with pet oxygen kits.

Columbus Fire was able to determine to the cause of the fire which was a result of misusing an extension cord.

Editor’s Note: WRBL originally published that all the dogs survived. Only two of the five dogs survived the fire. This error has been corrected.

 

