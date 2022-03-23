HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) – There will be a two-hour delay for Wednesday’s school start time for Harris County School due to forecasted severe weather.

“The combination of predicted high winds and rain in the darkness of early hours make conditions hazardous for buses and therefore unsafe for them to be on the road transporting our most precious commodity…our students,” said Justin Finney, assistant superintendent of business services and technology.

All schools will start two hours later than regular start times. All bus pickup times will be two hours later. All district staff will report two hours later than normal report times. At this time, all after-school activities are expected to continue as originally scheduled.

“Daylight will allow us to confirm there are no safety concerns,” Finney added. “We appreciate everyone’s understanding and we continue to ask that everyone stay alert and stay safe.”