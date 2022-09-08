CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Two men were killed and four others were hospitalized in a traffic crash in Chambers County on Labor Day. According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the deadly crash happened 5:40 a.m., Monday, Sept. 5, on Alabama 50, four miles west of Lanett.

ALEA officials said Kevin A. Espinoza, 22, and Rogelio G. Salinas, 42, were both pronounced dead at the scene. The two men were killed when the 2015 Nissan Altima in which they were passengers collided head-on with a 2021 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup driven by 19-year-old David T. Cornejo.

Four other individuals were hospitalized as a result of the crash, according to ALEA.

The crash remains under investigation.