2 killed in Russell County house fire

UPDATED WITH QUOTES: 1/7/19 10:22 p.m.

A family member told News 3 that William Perry, a man in his 60s and Deborah Peay, a woman in her 50s, were in the house when it caught fire around 10 o’clock last night.

The family member didn’t want to be on camera but he spoke to me about how he felt about the sudden loss.

“I’m still stunned to know that he’s gone. We got along well because we talked almost every day. The rest of the family is just hurting, I am, for real because, I’m close to all my brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law but this one was just like a thorn in my side. He was just a fun loving guy.. and he didn’t do anything but like to joke with people.. that was his character.”

The family member says William and Deborah had only lived in the house for about a year. He says William left behind two kids, a son, and a daughter.

The family is also raising questions about the couple’s car which it appears to be missing. However, authorities are not commenting yet.

Stay with News 3 for more updates.

ORIGINAL STORY 1/7/19

Alabama’s Fire Marshall has been called in to help investigate a deadly fire in Russell County.

Russell County Sheriff’s Office Investigators tell News 3 an elderly couple who lived at the home along Silver Run Drive are believed to have perished in the Sunday night blaze.

Seale Volunteer Fire Department and other first responders were called to the home Sunday night around 9:53. The home was fully engulfed. Once the fire was out, the bodies of a man and a woman were located inside.

Both bodies have been sent to Montgomery for an autopsy to confirm identification and cause of death. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

More information will be released either later on today or tomorrow.