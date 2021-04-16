$2 million project connects Columbus’ Dragonfly Trail with MLK Jr. Trail, upgrades Riverwalk ramps

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A $2 million dollar improvement to Columbus’ Dragonfly Trail System will soon connect two well-used sections of the trail.

The work, set to begin next month, will connect the Riverwalk near 10th Street with the Martin Luther King, Jr., trail with a new multi-use, concrete trail. The work includes reconstruction of existing ramps to the Riverwalk to provide for better pedestrian and cyclist access; curb and gutter; landscaping; signage; and striping.

Rebecca Zajac, executive director of the Dragonfly Trail Network, says the work will improve safety and accessibility.

“The people who are regularly using the Martin Luther King Jr. Trail will have access to the Riverwalk and the Fall Line Trace in a way that’s safe and easily accessible and has lighting,” Zajac said.

Zajac described the route.

“Widen the Riverwalk ramps and continue eastbound along 10th Street,” Zajac said. “Cut north on Sixth Avenue, go up across 11th Street to connect to the existing MLK Jr. Trail.”

Those ramps connect the Riverwalk to Woodruff Park along Bay Avenue. Zajac says it can be a tight squeeze when folks are moving up and down at the same time.

“Incredibly tight. You want to have an enjoyable experience where you are not slowing down if you are on a bike,” Zajac said. “If you are walking with your kids, you are not pulling them out of the way and worried if they are going to get hit or something.”

This project also means major work on the railroad underpass over 11th Street.

“The underpass is quite an eyesore right now,” Zajac said, “and maybe feels dingy and unsafe. And think about it in a new light. And think about how we can add public art and lighting to that area and make it an experience.”

Money for the project comes from a combination of city, state and federal funds. The privately funded Dragonfly Trail Network paid for engineering, design and planning work.