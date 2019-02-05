$20,000 to be granted to On the Table participants for community improvement projects

What may start as a small idea can grow to have a large impact. Organizers say that’s the idea behind the On the Table Action Grant program kick starting this year.

“We’re excited about action grants, because sometimes people have an idea but not the resources and that’s where we can come in and help them take that idea into action,” Kelli Parker, the Director of Grants/Community Partnerships at the Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley.

Any of the more than 7,000 people who turned out to around 200 On the Table locations in 2018 can now apply for grants ranging from $100 to $2000. There’s $20,000 in total to help residents take the things they talked about at On the Table and turn them into positive community changes.

“Maybe cleaning up a local playground, planting a community garden, or maybe you’re trying to get your neighborhood together to do something to enhance that commuity right where you live,” Parker suggests. “So just take whatever ideas you have, think about how you can turn them into action.”

Beatrice Casiano founded Passion 4 Latinas after hosting a 2017 On the Table group of middle and high school students at The Bridge church.

“Real converstions came about as far as, you know, what were some of those stressors: fighting bullying, depression, even conversations about suicide,” Casiano explains to News 3’s Mikhaela Singleton.

She says she wanted to give young women the guidance and mentorship that she had and that inspired her to pursue success.

“All of those conversations hit me, and I said, wow, you know this was me at one point. I said what am I going to do to change or to be a supporter or a person these girls can look up to,” Casiano says.

She now works with students across the school system to empower them and teach them the values of purpose, preparation, prosperity, and serving people.

“They know they’re not alone, they have sisters now, and I really want to show them they have every opportunity to be successful.”

Casiano says she hopes others will take the new action grants and use them to help Columbus grow.

“You never know what community you can impact, what person you can impact, and so just move from the fears and move forward and what your purpose is in life and your passion,” she advises.

The On the Table Action Grants will be made available to individuals or organizations who attended an On the Table discussion in 2018. Applications may be submited here online until March 12. All submissions are meant to be for quick, short action projects that can be completed before September 30.