2017 USA Kayak Championship

Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips
Weather Questions with Cody Nickel
News
Local News
Crime
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
DC Bureau
Health
Education
International
Business
Consumer Alerts
Entertainment
Top Stories
Schwob Wind Ensemble: Poetry and Art, Wine and Revelry
Top Stories
2-year-old found on roof of Ansonia home, guardians arrested
Mattel says its new line of gender-neutral dolls is “free of labels”
Columbus Public Library addresses domestic violence in a new lecture series
Ohio school bus driver stabbed to death as he was leaving for work
Video
Watch Live
News 3 Now
News Bytes
Digital Exclusive Videos
Caught on Camera
Send Us Your Videos
WRBL TV Schedule
FCC Children’s Programming
About Us
Meet the Team
Intern With Us
Join Our Team
Equal Employment Opportunity
Contact WRBL
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
The Big Game
SEC Sports
Alabama Sports
Georgia Sports
Athletes of the Week
Top Stories
Web Extra: Talking Auburn Football With Benji Roland
Top Stories
College Game Day Pick ‘Em Week 5
Harris County Starting QB Returns To Practice
Pittsburgh Pirates player Felipe Vázquez arrest on sexual assault charges
PrepZone Performance of the Week: Peter Jakes & Charlie Dixon
Community
Community News
Calendar
Gogue Performing Arts Center
Kia in the Classroom
Golden Apple
Yard Sales
Hispanic Heritage Month
Russell County Schools
Top Stories
Schwob Wind Ensemble: Poetry and Art, Wine and Revelry
Top Stories
Mattel says its new line of gender-neutral dolls is “free of labels”
Savannah baby born with unique birth date, time and length
Business On Your Side: Cotton Pickin’ Fair
A spoonful less sugar, tad more fat: US diets still lacking
On Your Side
On Your Side Squad
Business On Your Side
Teachers On Your Side Supply Drive
Kids Summer Cupboard Campaign
Cause For Paws
Holiday Heroes
Operation Drug Take Back
Our Kitchen
Contests
PRO FOOTBALL CHALLENGE
BACK 2 SCHOOL GAS GIVEAWAY
COLLEGE GAMEDAY PICKEM
MEL ROBBINS SWEEPSTAKES
Top Stories
College Game Day Pick ‘Em: Week 4
Search
Search
Search
2017 USA Kayak Championship
Local News
by:
Cody Nickel
Posted:
Apr 15, 2017 / 04:55 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 19, 2019 / 03:52 PM EDT
Beyond the Moon
Beyond the Moon: 50 Years to the Future
Beyond the Moon: Living Legend
Beyond the Moon: From the Moon to Mars
Remembering D-Day
Remembering D-Day: Across the Field of History
Remembering D-Day: Forged in Fire
Remembering D-Day: The Man Who Won the War
Faith and Film in the Fountain City
Faith and Film in the Fountain City
Faith and Film: The River City
Faith and Film: The Power of Prayer
More Faith and Film in the Fountain City
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
Colorful sky because of light scattering
A meeting of XC cross country minds
Fort Benning wild fire out but a few areas are still smoldering
Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips
Look up to the sky: You can spot the International Space Station tonight
Harvest moon to appear on Friday the 13th
Weather Facts: The Heat Index
Weather Questions with Cody Nickel
What is the autumnal equinox?
What is the water cycle?
What is the ‘wedge’?
PrepZone
Harris County Starting QB Returns To Practice
PrepZone Performance of the Week: Peter Jakes & Charlie Dixon
Northside Off To Slow Start
Gogue Performing Arts Center
Bösendorfer 280VC Vienna Concert grand piano will grace the Gogue at Grand Opening Festival
The Gogue Performing Arts Center preparing for Grand Opening Festival
JASON ISBELL AND THE 400 UNIT TO HEADLINE GOGUE CENTER GRAND OPENING FESTIVAL
Trending Stories
UPDATE: Missing 3-year-old boy found in Meriwether County
A semi-truck has flipped on Westbound US Highway 280
Reward being offered for information in convenience store clerk’s homicide
Savannah baby born with unique birth date, time and length
Columbus Police ask for help from the public to find missing 13-year-old
Don't Miss
Suspended Troy University fraternity members now face disciplinary procedures
17 states sue over weakening of endangered species act
Pittsburgh Pirates player Felipe Vázquez arrest on sexual assault charges
Georgia: State’s 1st Death From Vaping-Related Illness
US official expects ‘hundreds more’ cases of vaping illness
Reward being offered for information in convenience store clerk’s homicide
A semi-truck has flipped on Westbound US Highway 280
Tweets by wrblnews3